    13:18, 16 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Fire ravages residential complex in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A four-storey residential complex has caught fire in Almaty city this morning.

    According to spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies office Ainur Duisen, the fire started at approximately 11:00 a.m. Almaty time. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had already engulfed the third and the fourth floors. They immediately started evacuating the inhabitants. As a result of the rescue operation, 50 people, including 15 children, were evacuated. The fire was completely extinguished in an hour. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined by a special commission.

