TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:10, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Fire threat remains high in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

    sunny weather
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy weather without precipitations today, while rains are expected to batter the country’s north and northeast, thunderstorms are forecast to grip the south, rain and snow the mountainous districts. High wind and and fog are in store locally on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The fire threat remains high in Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu regions.

