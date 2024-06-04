EN
    07:15, 04 June 2024

    Fire threat remains high in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    Draught
    Photo credit: Turkistan region akimat

     Unsteady weather persists in most of Kazakhstan today, June 4, bringing rains and thunderstorms to the north and hail to the east, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet. 

    The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Abai, Karaganda, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions.

    As earlier reported, the air temperature will soar in the west of Kazakhstan to 30-39 degrees Celsius, 25-35 in the northwest, and 23-30 degrees in the north. Mercury will rise as high as 35-40 degrees Celsius in the south, 25-33 degrees in the east and 28-35 degrees in the southeast.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
