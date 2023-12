UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A fire at a 9-storey residential complex in the city of Semey, East Kazakhstan region, forced evacuation of dozens of people on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire started on the 6th floor and blocked over 20 dwellers inside their apartments. Firefighters called to the scene evacuated 26 people, including 6 little children, and, then, put out the blaze. No casualties were reported.