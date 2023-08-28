Firefighters battle new Sicily wildfires

ROME. KAZINFORM - Six Canadairs and five fire-fighting helicopters were back in action early Monday morning to tackle the wildfires that broke out in various parts of Sicily on Sunday, ANSA reports.

Over 50 fires have been reported on the island region, with the situation reportedly remaining critical around Messina.

«The situation is improving on all fronts, thanks above all to the massive intervention of men and vehicles working to prevent the fires from gaining new strength,» said Sicily Governor Renato Schifani.

«However, the situation remains critical in the Messina area, where four Canadairs have been dispatched. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries,» he continued, adding that he was «still shaken by the images of tourists forced to flee the beaches of Trapani, surrounded by flames».

Trapani airport in western Sicily was closed to air traffic on Sunday after a wildfire broke out near the runway.

Emergency rescuers also had to evacuate the coastal Scopello tuna fishing establishment due to another fire, with around 200 tourists taken to safety by sea.

Further inland, the Gibellina state road 119 was once again closed due to a fire near Alcamo.

The situation was also difficult around Palermo, where a wildfire along the motorway linking the Sicilian regional capital to the popular seaside resort of Mazara del Vallo caused severe disruptions to holidaymakers returning home.