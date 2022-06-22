Firefighters battle to control wildfire in southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Firefighters and other personnel are intervening by land and air to control a wildfire that broke out overnight in a forest in southern Türkiye, an official said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The cause of the fire in Marmaris district of Mugla province is still unknown. The flames spread in a short time due to winds.

Mugla Governor Orhan Tavli said helicopters affiliated with the Mugla Regional Directorate of Forestry are taking part in the operation along with forest workers, and sprinklers and construction equipment are also being utilized.

Crews are making intensive efforts to control the blaze, which is growing rapidly with the effects of the winds.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 1,393 personnel, including 592 from the General Directorate of Forestry, as well as 338 vehicles and 35 pieces of construction equipment from various institutions and organizations were assigned to the fire.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu made aerial inspections of the fire-hit area.

«It's not a fire that should worry us much, given the current circumstances. But the position we are in right now is of course a bit critical,» Kirisci said after the inspections.

He said that with daybreak, the intervention will continue with 20 helicopters and 14 planes.