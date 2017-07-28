Firefighters putting out steppe fires in E Kazakhstan for 3rd day running

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The rescuers of East Kazakhstan region have been fighting steppe fires for already three days as the steppe is burning in Ulan, Ayagoz, Zharma and Kurchum districts, Kazinform corresponden reports.

The abnormal heat of 40 degrees Centigrade in the region has kept for a couple of days.

Representatives of the Emergency Department report that the fire source are located in several districts. The local executive bodies cannot cope with it on their own, so they asked the specialists for assistance.

Now, the operational resources of the state fire service are concentrated in 8 areas. There are no threats to human settlements. Extinguishing is carried out with the help of knapsack tanks, water carriers, and special fire-fighting equipment. Over 10 fire vehicles, as well as 60 firemen, are involved in extinction of the fires.

More than 60 representatives of the local executive bodies are working together with the firefighters to tackle the fires in the steppe. In addition, 25 people from the local population are help in two areas.

By this time, the fires on 8 sites have not yet been put out. Their total area is almost 500 hectares.

The firefighters urge citizens going out of town to observe the basic fire safety rules, to be vigilant, and to immediately report by phoning "101" in case of fire detection.