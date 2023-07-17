EN
    Firefighters rescue 6 from residential complex fire

    Фото: ДЧС Атырауской области
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Firefighters evacuated six people from a residential complex on fire in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire broke out on the third floor at the five-story residential complex in one of the microdistricts of the city on Sunday evening. The fire reportedly erupted on one of the balconies.

    Firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated six people, three adults and three children, from the second and fourth floors of the residential complex.

    The firefighting crew consisting of 10 firefighters put out the blaze in a matter of minutes. The cause of the fire is to be determined.


