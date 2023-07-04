EN
    13:03, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Firefighters tackle fire in mountainous area in Zhambyl region

    Фото: elheraldo.co
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Dry grass reportedly caught fire in mountainous area in Zhambyl region earlier this morning, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the emergencies department of the region.

    The blaze that started at a top of the local mountain at around 8:00 am covered an area of 48 ha. It was contained by 8:38 am and fully extinguished by 10:30 am local time.

    75 firefighters and 11 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the firefighting operation.


