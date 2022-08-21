EN
    14:22, 21 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Fires in eastern Spain tamed after blaze ripped through 20,000 hectares

    VALENCIA. KAZINFORM Emergency services reported on Saturday that a wildfire in eastern Spain that has ravaged over 20,000 acres of land is finally under control after evolving favorably overnight.

    The forest fire near Bejís grabbed headlines Wednesday after over a dozen passengers were injured, three seriously, in a panicked breakout from a train as it prepared to reverse away from a wildfire in the country’s eastern province of Castellón, EFE reports.




    Photo: www.efe.com

