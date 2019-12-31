Fireworks display to crown New Year’s Eve in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fireworks show will light up the skies over the Kazakh capital tonight to crown the New Year Eve’s celebrations, Kazinform has learnt from the Nur-Sultan city administration.

The fireworks display will be best seen from the Yessil River embankment, from the territory of the Botanical Garden and from the intersection of Abylai Khan Avenue and Pushkin Street.

The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 00.00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time to ring in the New Year.