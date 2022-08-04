EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:46, 04 August 2022 | GMT +6

    First 10 days of this year’s July hottest on record in S. Korea

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea experienced the hottest first 10 days of July on record last month, according to the state weather agency Thursday, Yonhap reports.

    The average temperature for July 1-10 was 27.1 C, the hottest since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began expanding observations nationwide in 1973.

    The average temperature -- figured by averaging the daily highs and lows -- for the whole month of July was 25.9 C, 1.3 degrees above normal, the KMA said.

    This year's July recorded an average of 5.8 days of heat waves and 3.8 days of tropical nights.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!