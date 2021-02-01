EN
    20:14, 01 February 2021 | GMT +6

    First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Almaty region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Vaccination started today in Almaty region as well as the countrywide.

    «The first batch of 1,450 doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrived there last night. It is stored at the regional Blood Centre. As of today 29 vaccination rooms were opened in the region. Medical workers of infectious diseases units and hospitals will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccine,» Deputy Governor of the region Batyrzhan Baizhumanov said.

    Notably, Batyrzhan Baizhumanov was among the first residents to get vaccinated. He added that he feels good.


