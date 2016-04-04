First batch of deported migrants arrive in western Turkey

DIKILI, Turkey. KAZINFORM The first two ferries taking migrants deported from the Greek island of Lesbos docked here on Monday morning.

The migrants, reported to be Pakistanis mostly, will first go through the camps set up on the dock for health check and registration.

Mayor of Dikili Mustafa Tosun told Xinhua that the first ferry carried 72 here while the second had 62 people onboard.

"Today we expect 200 migrants to arrive in Dikili," he said. "After their registrations, they will be sent to the refugee center in Kirklareli with three buses."

Tosun said the Greek authorities had informed the Turkish side of another ferry on its way to Dikili carrying 66 more from the Greek island of Chios.

"We made it clear that the migrants will not stay in Dikili," Governor of Izmir Mustafa Toprak told Xinhua. "They're going to be sent to the temporary refugee center in northwestern province of Kirklareli."

Hundreds of Dikili residents, including those visiting the town, staged a rally on Saturday in protest against the arrival of the deported migrants.

Locals have voiced their growing concerns about insecurity, job loss and declining economy with the presence of the newcomers.

Turkey itself is facing an array of challenges at home and abroad on top of hosting about three million refugees, mostly Syrians, with a string of deadly attacks having hit the country in recent months.

Under a deal finalized last month with the European Union, Ankara agrees to take back those who have crossed illegally intoGreece via Turkey from March 20 and are deemed ineligible for asylum.

In return, the EU will resettle the same amount of Syrian refugees being sheltered in Turkey, with the number capped at 72,000.

There was a heavy police presence on the dock in Dikili, denying media access to the migrants. Turkish Red Crescent provided the new arrivals with food and other humanitarian supplies.



Source: Xinhua