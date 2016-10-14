First batch of Kashagan oil exported

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first batch of export oil from the Kashagan oilfield in the amount of 7,000 tons was piped via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) today, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 18,800 tons of Kashagan oil was delivered to KazTransOil pipeline system and 22,8 million cu.m. of marketable gas was transported to Intergas Central Asia company pipeline system.



Kashagan is one of the largest oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan in the north of the Caspian Sea. Its total oil reserves account for 38 billion barrels. Of 38, 10 billion are recoverable reserves. Oil production at the Kashagan oilfield resumed this month.