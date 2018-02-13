First batch of Kazakh wheat shipped to Turkish Mersin

KOSTANAY.KAZINFORM The first batch of Kazakh wheat has been shipped to the Turkish port of Mersin, the press service of Kostanay branch of JSC KTZ-Freight Transportation said.

According to the carrier, 1,5 thousand tons of Kostanay wheat will be shipped to Turkey in several batches.

The producer, Asun LLP said that in the near future it also plans to sell peas, lentils, and other crops to Turkey, which shows a great demand for Kostanay agricultural products.

The opening of the new freight route, according to the Kostanay branch of KTZ, is aimed at expanding the economic opportunities for local businesses.

It is also noted that shipments through the new port of Kuryk will facilitate the development of the port itself as well as contribute to the development of sea logistics routes.

The new route is 892 km shorter than the one via Novorossiysk, and also shortens the delivery time for the goods, and provides for door-to-door service.

It should be noted that currently, KTZ-Freight Transportation is developing a new route to China.

The direct freight route Kostanay-Mersin via Azerbaijan and Turkey was opened in late 2017.