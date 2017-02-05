EN
    13:34, 05 February 2017 | GMT +6

    First batch of Kazakhstan grain sent from China to Vietnam

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today the first batch of 32 containers (720 tons) of Kazakhstan grain have been sent from the East Chinese port of Lianyungang to the Vietnamese port Ho Chi Minh.    

    "We are the witnesses of an important event for the two countries which we have waited for very long. Due to close cooperation of the transportation companies of Kazakhstan and China, Kazakhstan for the first time has managed to export Kazakhstan wheat to Vietnam. The pilot shipment was performed by affiliate enterprise JSC KTZh Oil Company - JSC KTZ Express together with LLC Chinese-Kazakhstan International Logistic Company of the City of Lianyungang", -  Adviser of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China Saule Nurgaliyeva told in the ceremony of grain sending.

    Chairman of Board of Directors of LLC Port Lianyungang Group Ding Rui emphasized that supply of Kazakhstan grain to Vietnam would make a big contribution to further development of "One Belt, One Way".

    According to him, China is ready to keep developing the transport corridor through Kazakhstan, and to adjust export of the Kazakhstan products through the Chinese territory to Southeast Asia. 

