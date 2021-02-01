First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – As part of the country’s mass vaccination against COVID-19 the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Atyrau city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the regional health office said a thousand doses of the vaccine have arrived from Aktobe city in the Vaccine Storage Center in Atyrau city. The doses are said to be distributed among other vaccination centers to begin voluntary vaccination.

It is said that the first shots of the vaccine will be given primarily to workers of all infectious disease hospitals, intensive units, ambulances, emergency rooms in clinics and polyclinics, and workers of the sanitary and epidemiological service.