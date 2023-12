Since the earliest times the holiday Nauryz has been greeted with the first beams of the sun. Kazinform correspondents from all corners of Kazakhstan followed the ancient tradition. Here is their take on the first beams of Nauryz dawn...

ASTANA



AKTAU



AKTOBE



ALMATY



KARAGANDA



KOKSHETAU



KOSTANAY



KYZYLORDA



PETROPAVLOVSK



URALSK



UST-KAMENOGORSK



SHYMKENT