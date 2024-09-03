First Central Asian Studies Center opens in Indonesia

The first-ever Center for Central Asian Studies has been established at the National Development University of Indonesia, through the efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jakarta. The center will focus on studying the potential, socio-political, and socio-economic processes in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as fostering mutual investment, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions in Indonesia, experts, journalists, and the university’s faculty and students attended the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Serzhan Abdykarimov elaborated on Kazakhstan’s comprehensive modernization based on the country’s updated Constitution, which was amended through a national referendum in 2022. He also discussed the process of regional integration development, the outcomes of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, and the upcoming World Nomad Games in Astana, in which around 80 athletes from Indonesia are expected to participate.

It was noted that, given the geographical distance and the lack of comprehensive and up-to-date information about Kazakhstan and the region in Indonesia, the activities of the Center for Central Asian Studies will help to raise awareness, facilitate dialogue among expert communities, promote the exchange of experiences, and develop recommendations for strengthening multilateral cooperation in various fields with Indonesia and ASEAN countries.

Indonesian officials and experts participating in the discussion, after familiarizing themselves with the article by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled “The Renaissance of Central Asia: Towards Sustainable Development and Prosperity,” emphasized the timeliness and value of establishing such an analytical institution. They acknowledged the growing geopolitical and geo-economic role of Kazakhstan and the region in the modern world, highlighted the scientific and practical interest in studying it, and presented specific proposals related to the meeting’s topic.

In light of the recent International Day Against Nuclear Tests, attendees were informed about Kazakhstan’s role and efforts in this process, and a documentary was shown on the activities and closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

Throughout the day, a photo exhibition featuring the most beautiful natural landscapes and landmarks of Kazakhstan was held in the central hall of the university. Videos were displayed, and brochures highlighting Kazakhstan’s rich tourism potential were distributed.