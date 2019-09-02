First CEO Lunch Aktau to be held on September 27

BAKU. KAZINFORM «We are pleased to announce that after a short break we are resuming our work in Kazakhstan and therefore have registered the ‘Caspian Energy Kazakhstan’ Company - an exclusive partner of the Caspian European Club, Caspian Energy Investment Group and Caspian Energy International Media Group. Caspian Energy Kazakhstan will provide information-consulting services and arrange different types of business forums, round tables, trainings, workshops and CEO Lunch events», First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said, AZERTAC reports.

CEO Lunch will take place in the city of Aktau on 27 September 2019. The event will provide detailed information about the investment attractiveness of Mangistau region in general and Aktau in particular, Telman Aliyev said.

CEO Lunch Aktau is a unique networking platform where creative community representatives, government officials, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations, top-managers and medium level managers enjoy an opportunity to communicate and exchange views.

Planned to be held in different cities and regions of Kazakhstan on a monthly basis, CEO Lunch events will be one of key tools for establishing a dialogue between the government and the private sector of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as provide additional opportunities for communication in an informal setting and for establishment of new business contacts with representatives of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states.

Registration for CEO Lunch Aktau is available at www.caspianenergy.org.

Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is in Baku (Azerbaijan). Besides, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA and Germany.