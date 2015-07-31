EN
    17:25, 31 July 2015 | GMT +6

    First «China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey» freight train to arrive in Aktau

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The integration of Khorgos dry port and Aktau sea port is a part of the global project called "Eurasian transcontinental corridor", president of "Aktau international sea port" National Company Mikhail Yalbachev said during the online press conference today.

    "The integration process is held under the auspices of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Company with the participation of global port operator DP World Company in cooperation with ports, rail way companies, owners of vessels and shipping agents from China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey within the Trans Caspian International Transport Route. The result of development of this route is a launch of the freight train going on route from China through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia to Turkey. The train is expected to arrive in Aktau today," M. Yalbachev said.

