First CIS Games to feature 193 medal events in 16 sports

MINSK. KAZINFORM Participants of the first CIS Games will compete in 193 medal events in 16 sports. The games will take place in Kazan on 4-11 September. The information was announced at the online meeting of the working group for the preparation for and organization of the Games on 6 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Attending the meeting were representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee. The working group approved the revised draft regulations of the Games and mentioned that the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Sport of the Republic of Tatarstan are working to complete the preparations for the Games within the set time frame. It was decided to ask the government bodies responsible for physical education and sports to send proposals on candidates for the heads of sport delegations for the first CIS Games to the Ministry of Sport of Russia and to ensure the submission of applications for the participation in the Games before 4 May, BelTA reports.

The CIS Games were instituted by a decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council in October 2019. They will increase the cultural and sporting potential of the CIS countries and provide an effective platform for the development of multilateral dialogue. It is planned that the Games will be held once every two years, alternately in each of the CIS countries. Teams from both the CIS and non-CIS countries will be able to take part in the Games. The competition program will be determined by the host country.

Some 3,000 athletes under 23 are expected to take part in the first CIS Games in Kazan. Competitions will be held at 12 sports venues. The logo of the first CIS Games is Firebird. Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the Games.

The program of the Games will include business events related to the development of physical education and sports, as well as the next meeting of the Council for Physical Education and Sports of the signatories to the CIS Agreement on Cooperation in Physical Education and Sports.