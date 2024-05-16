First comfortable school to be opened in N Kazakhstan

The inaugural comfortable school will be inaugurated in the Orman microdistrict of Petropavlovsk in the forthcoming academic year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The regional akimat has indicated that the facility covers an area of 10,000 square meters. Two gyms have been provided for the separation of pupils' streams. The school will also boast a stadium and grounds for national sports.

Regional representative of Samruk-Kazyna Construction JSC Askhat Kenzhebolatov observed that the school will be equipped with modern STEM laboratories, recreation areas, robotics rooms, choreography rooms, a cinema hall, and drinking fountains on each floor. Each student will have an individual locker for storing personal belongings. The school will be equipped with modern video surveillance systems, a permit system, and automatic door locking in case of threats.

The site is equipped with a spacious parking lot and four access roads. A bus stop is located in the vicinity. The Petropavlovsk akimat is responsible for this work, which has developed the design and determined the contractor organization. The construction department is responsible for bringing the external engineering networks to the territory of the educational object. The relevant works are scheduled to commence in May.

100 construction workers are involved in the project, with the majority of the monolithic work completed. Concurrently, interior finishing is underway, and engineering communications are being established. Construction materials are purchased from local manufacturers to the greatest extent possible.

The educational institution is scheduled to open its doors on September 1, as per the plan.

In total, within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School" in Petropavlovsk, four schools for 2,700 pupils in one shift will be constructed. Two of them are to be commissioned this year, and two more are planned for completion by the end of 2025.