First container train with Japan's Nippon Express cargo sent to Europe via Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First container train with Japan's Nippon Express company's cargo was sent December 20 from China's Xi'an to Europe, via the territory of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy informed.

The freight consolidated in Xi'an was sent through Kazakhstan with reshipment at Khorgos-Eastern Gate SEZ Dry Port. The train consisting of 41 freight wagons will pass more than 10,000km to reach Germany's Duisburg. The average speed of the train is about 1,000km per day.



The Xian- Duisburg container service will be operated weekly beginning from 2019. Test transportations will also be launched from the Far East towards Kazakhstan, Central countries and Turkey.



The agency contract between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Nippon Express was signed in early November in Shanghai to strengthen the cooperation and increase the volume of container deliveries and transportations via Kazakhstan between Japan and EU countries, Central Asia and CIS.