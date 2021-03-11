EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 11 March 2021 | GMT +6

    First COVID-19 Indian vaccine shipment to arrive in Iran soon: Official

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Spokesman for Food and Drug Administration of Iran Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the first India-made COVID-19 vaccine shipment will arrive in Iran in the coming hours.

    The fifth shipment of the coronavirus vaccine and the first shipment of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech Institute of India were loaded destined for Iran, Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter account.

    He added that this shipment contains 125,000 doses of the COVAXIN vaccine, IRNA reports.

    Considering this shipment, 695,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been imported into the country, he noted.

    Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,600,000.

    The number of dead in Iran has passed 60,000.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!