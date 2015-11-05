First data from Kogalymavia flight recorders extracted

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, the Egyptian Aviation Ministry said that investigators had extracted and validated data from the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of a Russian airliner that had crashed in the Sinai Peninsula.

According to investigators, the second black box - the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) - was partially damaged.

"On the day of the crash, two flight recorders - voice and parametric - were found and transported to Cairo. Yesterday, transcription work began on these flight recorders, the first data has been obtained," Sokolov said at a government meeting.

On October 31, an Airbus A321 operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia, crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. All 224 people on board were killed in what has become the largest civil aviation disaster in Russian and Soviet history.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Egyptian government said the preparation of a report based on data recovered from the crashed aircraft's flight data recorders would take between one and four weeks, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.