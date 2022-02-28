EN
    12:27, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    First days of spring to bring inclement weather to Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first days of spring will bring inclement weather to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall, blizzard, and stiff wind are forecast for northern Kazakhstan on 1-3 March. Rains with thunderstorms will douse the south of the country.

    Foggy and slippery conditions are predicted on roads of Kazakhstan in the coming days.

    Temperature will drop to -2, -10°C at night and +2, +15°C at daytime in the west of Kazakhstan. Northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan will see temperature dipping as low as -15, -20°C at night and 0, -10°C at daytime. Mercury will fall to 0, -8°C at night and +5, +15°C at daytime in the south and southeast.


