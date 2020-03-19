First death from coronavirus registered in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An elderly woman who tested positive for the coronavirus has died at hospital in Moscow, TASS informs citing the coronavirus monitoring center.

«A 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on March 13, and transferred to a private clinic at her family’s request on March 14. After testing positive for the coronavirus, she was transferred to the Infectious Hospital Number Two,» the statement reads. «The deceased had a number of chronic diseases,» the center added.