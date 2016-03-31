EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:03, 31 March 2016 | GMT +6

    First Deputy PM instructs government and airports’ management to focus on aviation security

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uiy First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on the development of domestic airports.

    Currently 20 airports operate in the country including 12 state (8 are in trust management of «Airport Management Group»), 6 - private, and 2 airports in PPP.
    Within 2015 the airports served about 12 million passengers. Passengers from Kazakhstan fly en 87 international routes. The international flights are operated by 2 Kazakhstani companies - "Air Astana" and "Scat" and foreign air carriers. Domestic flights are carried out by six Kazakh airlines en 42 routes.
    At the expense of the republican budget 13 airports of the country were reconstructed (97 billion tenge). In January 2015 in the framework of the state program Nurly Zhol Kazakhstan started the construction of the passenger terminal of Astana airport. The project envisages the expansion of the existing terminal and reaching the capacity to 7 million passengers per year.
    At the end of the meeting Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the responsible state authorities and the management of the country's airports to focus on security issues. Particular attention should also be paid to special vehicles (firefighting machines, snow removal and deicing equipment, ladders).

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Security Transport Government Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!