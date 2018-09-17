First Deputy PM of Kazakhstan, Roscosmos CEO mull over space coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and General Director of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin had a working meeting in Moscow, the Secretariat of the First Deputy Head of the Kazakh Government.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of the Baikonur complex, discussed the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Russian project for the creation of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex.

They discussed further work of the Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur Space Complex and the development of Baikonur city.



The Commission is currently working on the issues of creating a special economic zone (SEZ) in Baikonur so that to attract investment.

Besides, during the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in jointly manufacturing communications satellites.