11:28, 22 September 2017 | GMT +6
First Deputy PM of Kazakhstan, UAE Ambassador discuss boosting cooperation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askar Mamin, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation relations in various fields.
During the meeting, the two sides also conveyed the keenness of the leadership of both countries to boost the distinguished mutual relations to a higher level, for the benefit of both countries and peoples, WAM reports.