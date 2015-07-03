First Deputy PM Sagintayev holds meeting with EU representatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uiy First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of the participating countries of the European Union.

During the meeting the parties have discussed the latest and most significant events in the development of the Eurasian Economic Union, the press service of the Prime Minister informs. First Deputy Prime Minister told about the prospects of the country's development in the fields of energy, transport, pharmaceuticals on the basis of arrangements under the EEU. He stressed Kazakhstan's capacity "as a bridge between Europe and Asia". Representatives of the diplomatic missions of the European Union were informed about the ongoing reforms in the framework of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps" and prospects of establishing an international financial center on the basis of the infrastructure of EXPO-2017.