    20:37, 24 June 2024 | GMT +6

    First Deputy PM Sklyar, CPIH Vice President Renaguli Tuerdi discuss projects for construction of wind power plants in Kazakhstan

    government
    Photo: Kazakh government

    First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Vice President of China Power International Holding (CPIH) Renaguli Tuerdi, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

    The talks focused on the continuation of implementing the agreements reached as part of the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Xi’an, China, last May.

    The Chinese company is carrying out the projects for construction of wind power plants with a total capacity of 1GW in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.

    The meeting discussed the specific issues relating to the technical realization of the projects, including preparation of substations, necessary facilities as well as measurement procedures.

    Following the talks, it was agreed to speed up the necessary technical processes for early launch of the projects.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
