First deputy PM Sklyar leads Kazakhstani delegation at international industrial exhibition in Russia

The 14th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM took place in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on July 8-10, 2024, gathering official delegations from the EAEU countries, the UAE, Serbia, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Oman, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Türkiye, Hungary and so on, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The Kazakhstani delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar included central government members, representatives of the country’s regions, business and national companies.

Kazakhstan’s major metallurgy and machinery companies such as Kazakhmys, Karaganda casting and engineering plant (KLMZ), Railways Systems KZ, Alageum Electric and VodEcoFiltr took part in the exhibition.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

As part of the event, a number of documents on mutually beneficial cooperation was signed. So, the administration of Karaganda region concluded an agreement to create joint projects, including on designing and manufacturing autonomous power source batteries, technical upgrade of enterprises with business officials.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Kazakh industry and construction minister held meetings with the Russian minister of industry and trade, UAE foreign trade minister, governor of Russia’s Sverdlovsk region, Prime minister of Bashkortostan as well as the hears of major industrial enterprises.

The Kazakhstani delegation also took part in the regular meetings of the EAEU and CIS Industrial Policy Councils, discussing the medium-term strategic document, which provides the key vectors of EAEU industrial development before 2030.