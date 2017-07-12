First deputy prosecutor-general appointed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gizat Nurdauletov has been appointed the First Deputy Prosecutor-General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"By the Head of State's Order dd. July 12, 2017, Gizat Nurdauletov was appointed the First Deputy Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Kazakhstan," according to the official website of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Major General of National Security Gizat Nurdauletov was born in 1964. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He began his career as an investigator at the Prosecutor's Office of Zhambyl district, Almaty region. Nurdauletov also served as a Deputy Prosecutor there.

In 1996 and 1997, he served in the bodies of the State Investigation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 1997 he had served in the National Security bodies. He worked as Deputy Head of the Department, Head of Departments for the City of Almaty, Almaty Region, and headed the Investigations Department. Since November 2016 until now he headed the National Security Committee Department for South Kazakhstan region.