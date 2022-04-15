First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Head of State Timur Tashimbayev was named the First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

He was relieved of his post as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Timur Tashimbayev was born in 1965 in Almaty city.

In 1984 and 1986 he served in the Navy.

In 1989 he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1989 and 1992 he was an investigator, assistant to the prosecutor of Frunzensk district, Almaty city.

In 1992 he was a senior assistant to the Talgar inter-district prosecutor of Almaty region.

Between 1992 and 1995 he was a senior assistant to the prosecutor, deputy prosecutor of Ili district, Almaty region.

In 1995 and 1996 he was a senior department prosecutor of the of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

In 1996 and 1997 he was a senior advisor – head of the Secretariat of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

In 1997 and 2000 he was the department head at the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Between 2000 and 2003 he was prosecutor of Turksibsk and Bostandyksk districts, Almaty city.

In 2003 and 2007 he was Deputy Prosecutor of Astana city.

From 2007 to 2012 he was the deputy head of the law enforcement system department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

In 2012 and 2017 he was the department head at the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

On February 10, 2020, y decision of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.