12:16, 10 March 2021 | GMT +6
First direct flight en route Turkestan-Istanbul to take off
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The first direct flight from Turkestan, Kazakhstan, to Istanbul, Turkey, is set to take off, Kazinform cites the press service of Turkestan region’s administration.
The first plane on route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan is to take off on March 21, 2021.
The flights initially to be operated twice a week on Fridays and Sundays are said to be increased to seven times a week.Operation of the flights is to be conducted in strict compliance with the sanitary epidemiological requirements. The flight schedule is available on the official website of FlyArystan