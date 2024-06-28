First electric cars produced at BYD plant in Uzbekistan

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Jizzakh region on June 27, where he got acquainted with the activities of the BYD Uzbekistan Factory joint venture, UzA reports.

The plant was launched in January of this year during the visit of the Head of state to China. This is the first stage of a project worth $160 million, with a production capacity of 50 thousand electric vehicles annually.

Photo credit: UzA

The joint venture was provided with modern industrial infrastructure. Almost 2 kilometers of railway tracks have been laid. To ensure continuity of production, a components warehouse and a logistics center for 1.2 thousand containers were built.

The plant has modern equipment and robotic systems from China. The production process is automated. A laboratory has been created for high-precision testing of the geometric dimensions of electric vehicles.

Photo credit: UzA

The President toured these opportunities and talked with Chinese partners.

The Chazor and Song Plus Champion models are currently produced here. Shavkat Mirziyoyev left his signature on the first electric cars.

Here, the Head of state was informed about plans to localize production.

In the coming years, the plant’s model range will be expanded. As part of the second stage of the project, worth $300 million, production will increase to 200 thousand electric vehicles per year, and within the third stage, worth $500 million, to 500 thousand electric vehicles.

The plans are grandiose, and the work is progressing accelerated. With the increase in the number of electric vehicles, the level of localization will gradually increase. First, the production of bumpers, glass, varnished, and plastic parts will be established. It is planned to produce batteries, electric motors, aluminum parts, tires and seats in the future.

Innovation and highly skilled people are needed to be competitive in this new industry. In this regard, the need to create an R&D center for personnel training and development and support for scientific and engineering research was emphasized. Measures to reduce production costs through localization projects were discussed. The goal for the future is to enter the regional markets.

Today, the company employs 1.2 thousand people. Last year, 200 employees were trained at UzAuto Motors factories. This year, another 92 specialists will undergo training in the Chinese cities of Xi'an and Changsha in the areas of quality control, technology, supply, and equipment maintenance. When all three stages are implemented, the number of jobs will reach 10,000.