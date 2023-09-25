First episode of New Time program available on Silk Way

A brand-new project – the New Time program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

In the first episode of the New Time program, you can find a detailed coverage of the working visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the USA: his main messages to the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly and the agenda of the first ever C5+1 Summit with attendance of the US President Joe Biden. We also addressed our questions to UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan M. Friberg-Storey and the Head of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Y. Tukumov regarding Kazakhstan’s contribution in implementation of sustainable development goals as well as spoke to one of the starring actors of “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie Michael Rooker.

Watch New Time every Friday on Silk Way TV Channel. Live broadcast is available here, also follow us on our social media platforms.