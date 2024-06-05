First EU-Jordan Business Forum to commence next week in Amman

The 1st European Union-Jordan Business Forum is set to begin next Tuesday, organized by the Ministry of Investment, the European Union (EU) Embassy in Jordan, the Crown Prince Foundation, and the Jordan European Business Association (JEBA), Petra reports.

In a statement released on Wednesday, JEBA announced that the forum will convene an elite group of business owners from EU member states and Jordan, along with government authorities, policymakers, local entrepreneurs, international investors, business support organizations, international financial institutions, and diplomatic missions. The primary aim is to explore investment and trade opportunities and foster partnerships.



JEBA emphasized that the forum is part of ongoing efforts to enhance trade and investment between Jordan and the EU. It aims to showcase Jordan's economic potential and investment opportunities, highlighting the capability of Jordanian investors to access major global consumer markets, particularly in Europe.



Key discussions at the forum will focus on enhancing cooperation in investment, establishing joint projects, and promoting trade cooperation. Participants will explore significant investment and export opportunities in Jordan's promising economic sectors.



The forum will also feature meetings between Jordanian and European business leaders. These sessions aim to establish joint projects, boost economic cooperation, and facilitate trade exchange across various sectors, including manufacturing industries, renewable energy, hydrogen technology, digital technologies, and the communication and digital investment sectors. Additionally, there will be discussions on expanding access for Jordanian exports to EU markets and other promising sectors.