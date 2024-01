ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The first aquapark has been built in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Local businessmen joined their forces to give this gift to residents the region.



They raised over $1.5 million to build this state-of-the-art facility.



"We wanted to do something for our motherland and chose to construct an aquapark. We made a decision to erect in the town of Kulsary," Abdrakhman Makhatov, one of the businessmen, said.