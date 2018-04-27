First-ever cadaver centre unveiled in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The first-ever postmortem centre purposed to train surgeons was unveiled at the Marat Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University during the international conference on Thursday, the university's press service said.

The main goal of the innovative project is to train surgeons, improve their manual skills doing neurosurgery, abdominothoracic surgeries on human cadavers. Master classes for students were already held at the centre.



Both students of the West Kazakhstan University and future doctors studying in Russia are expected to master their skills there. Besides, the university puts into operation a navigation system, LMS Neuroplan training simulator with optical module for surgery training. KZT 112 mln was allocated this year for backing scientific research.







Those gathered are expected to share practices in applying innovative education technologies. The two-day conference is also expected to focus on virtual training using manikins, simulators, computer-aided virtual models, interactive educational computer programs.

