TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:35, 08 July 2019 | GMT +6

    First ever EU-CA Economic Forum to take place

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM "The first ever European Union-Central Asia Economic Forum will take place in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan," Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov told the press conference following the 15th Ministerial Meeting of the EU-CA Foreign Ministers, Kabar Agency reports.

    According to him, the forum may become a mechanism for fostering efficient trade and economic cooperation between the EU and CA. It is expected to take place early next year.

    The 15th EU-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek brought together High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Deputy FM of Turkmenistan.

