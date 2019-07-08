First ever EU-CA Economic Forum to take place

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM "The first ever European Union-Central Asia Economic Forum will take place in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan," Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov told the press conference following the 15th Ministerial Meeting of the EU-CA Foreign Ministers, Kabar Agency reports.

According to him, the forum may become a mechanism for fostering efficient trade and economic cooperation between the EU and CA. It is expected to take place early next year.



The 15th EU-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek brought together High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Deputy FM of Turkmenistan.