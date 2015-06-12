First-ever European Games to kick off in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The first-ever European Games will kick off in Baku, Azerbaijan today.

The multi-sport event for the continent will run from June 12 through 28, 2015. 6,000 athletes from all corners of Europe will compete in 20 sports, including 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. Baku was named as the host city by the European Olympic Committee (EOC) in December 2012. Heads of several states and government representatives will attend the opening ceremony for the Games today. The ceremony will be telecast live in many countries.