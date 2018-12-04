First ever female chief appointed at TCO

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Imer Bonner has been appointed Director General of LLP Tengizchevroil, Kazinform reports citing the company's press service.

Previously, Ms.Bonner served as General Manager for Production at TCO. On December 1, 2018, she replaced at this post Ted Etchison who retired after 38 years of service for Chevron Corporation.



TCO press service says Imer Bonners has been working as TCO General Manager for Production. In 2012-2013 she worked as Deputy Executive Director of Chevron's Eurasian Department in Almaty.



Tengizchevroil develops giant Tengiz deposit in Atyrau region. Presently, the company produces 28mln tonnes of oil per annum which is sent fully for export. After the expansion of production which has already begun, oil output at Tengiz will reach 39mln tonnes per year.