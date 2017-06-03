EN
    19:26, 03 June 2017 | GMT +6

    First ever ice cream festival held in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first ever ice cream festival was held in the capital's Aray park, Kazinform refers to the official website of the city administration.

    The event was initiated by the Kazbrands Public Foundation together with the Environmental Alliance Baitak Bolashak with the support of the Astana akimat.

    A number of Kazakh, Russian, Polish, and Italian ice cream producers were present at the festival.

    During the festival, a special kind of ice cream was presented for the public to try. The ice cream is made from mare milk and it was developed in the Sharmanov's Kazakh Academy of Nutrition laboratory. The product was awarded in the Ice cream brand-2017 nomination by Kazbrands foundation and also with the diploma of akim of Astana.



    The organizers of the event paid special attention to orphans and students of boarding schools, as well as children from low-income families. They were provided with free ice cream and gifts.

     

