    08:12, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    First IT camp for schoolchildren opens in Karaganda region

    IT camp in Karaganda region
    Photo credit: Temirtau akimat

    The first IT camp for schoolchildren opens in Karaganda region at the Temirtau Higher Polytechnic College, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Over 100 pupils are expected to study the basics of information technologies within 10 days. Pupils aged 8-11 are set to learn new Scratch game graphics skills, and build Lego models using Studio 2.0.

    IT camp in Karaganda region
    Photo cerdit: Temirtau akimat

    Teens aged 12-15 are to learn Blender to boost 3 modeling skills and create games in Roblox, etc.

    Various ethnic and ecological master classes, sports activities, and excursions will be held as part of the IT camp.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
