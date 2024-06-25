The first IT camp for schoolchildren opens in Karaganda region at the Temirtau Higher Polytechnic College, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Over 100 pupils are expected to study the basics of information technologies within 10 days. Pupils aged 8-11 are set to learn new Scratch game graphics skills, and build Lego models using Studio 2.0.

Photo cerdit: Temirtau akimat

Teens aged 12-15 are to learn Blender to boost 3 modeling skills and create games in Roblox, etc.

Various ethnic and ecological master classes, sports activities, and excursions will be held as part of the IT camp.