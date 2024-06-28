EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:19, 28 June 2024 | GMT +6

    First flight from Almaty arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Airport

    First flight from Almaty arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Airport
    Photo credit: KABAR

    The first flight on Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty route has landed at the Issyk-Kul International Airport today, KABAR reported.

    The flight time from Almaty to Issyk-Kul is 35 minutes, while the return flight takes one hour. 

    The customer of the flight is the Compass tour operator. The flights will be operated twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays - by Qazaq Air's Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft.

    Compass has been annually operating flights in the Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty direction for more than 10 years.

    Tourism Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
