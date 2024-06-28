First flight from Almaty arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Airport

The first flight on Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty route has landed at the Issyk-Kul International Airport today, KABAR reported.

The flight time from Almaty to Issyk-Kul is 35 minutes, while the return flight takes one hour.

The customer of the flight is the Compass tour operator. The flights will be operated twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays - by Qazaq Air's Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft.

Compass has been annually operating flights in the Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty direction for more than 10 years.