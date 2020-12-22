EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:11, 22 December 2020 | GMT +6

    First Geological Museum unveils in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first Geological Museum unveiled today in Nur-Sultan. Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov took part in the opening ceremony, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.

    The museum is called to show the world the country’s subsoil assets. The Minister stressed the need to open an Earth Sciences Centre to build a skill pool, create professional environment for young geologists, students, young specialists and attract schoolchildren to geology and subsoil protection problems.

    The museum boasts unique samples of crystals, minerals, ornamental and precious minerals, subsurface rocks and paleontological residues. 750 exponents are on display at the museum so far.


    Tags:
    Astana Education Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!